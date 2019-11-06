Dive into more Memphis Music

The Memphis Tourism Music Hub is your resource
for experiencing the sound of our city
MUSIC HUB PROJECTS
Jam In The Van
Partnered with influencers, Jam In The Van, to Memphis to record over sixty current Memphis musicians for their popular Youtube channel.
Liverpool & Memphis:
Rock N Soul Mates
Solidified the connection between Memphis’ music legacy and its influence on The Beatles on Liverpool’s famous Mathew Street.
The Memphis Masters
A video series celebrating the vinyl reissues of various Stax Recordings, in partnership with Memphis Record Press and Craft Recordings.
A Deep Water Sound
A speakeasy style concert tour in 6 of targeted tourism cities, featuring Memphis musician,
Talibah Safiya.
Coming Soon
Get Live!
A pop-up music series focusing on original current Memphis music.
SPOTIFY PLAYLISTS
Click to listen to a Memphis curated playlist on Spotify
MUSIC FESTIVALS
JANUARY
International Blues Competition
MARCH
Midtown Opera Festival
APRIL
Lucero Family Block Party
MAY
Beale Street Music Festival
Bluff City Jazz Festival
JUNE
Memphis Soul Music Festival
AUGUST
Elvis Week
Continuum
Sweat Fest - Shangri-La
SEPTEMBER
Levitt Shell Fall Concert Series
Cooper-Young Festival
Goner Fest
OCTOBER
Mempho Music Festival
Soulsville USA Festival