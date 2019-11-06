Dive into more Memphis Music

MUSIC HUB PROJECTS

Jam In The Van

Partnered with influencers, Jam In The Van, to Memphis to record over sixty current Memphis musicians for their popular Youtube channel.

Liverpool & Memphis:

Rock N Soul Mates

Solidified the connection between Memphis’ music legacy and its influence on The Beatles on Liverpool’s famous Mathew Street.

The Memphis Masters

A video series celebrating the vinyl reissues of various Stax Recordings, in partnership with Memphis Record Press and Craft Recordings.

A Deep Water Sound

A speakeasy style concert tour in 6 of targeted tourism cities, featuring Memphis musician,

Talibah Safiya.

Coming Soon

Get Live!

A pop-up music series focusing on original current Memphis music.