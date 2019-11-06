Dive into more Memphis Music

The Memphis Tourism Music Hub is your resource
for experiencing the sound of our city 

Memphis’ identity has a unique musical spirit. Today’s Memphis musicians are as prolific as it’s legacy, innovating and blending genres, laying new paths for musicians around the world.  Music Hub serves to connect our current local musicians, music venues, and music organizations with our city’s visitors.

Jayne Ellen White
Marcella Live Music Bar DKDC / Craig Thompson
Are you a musician that wants to work with the Memphis Tourism Music Hub? Learn more about how Memphis Tourism is promoting our current music scene and how you can help.
Work with us

MUSIC HUB PROJECTS

Jam In The Van  
Partnered with influencers, Jam In The Van, to Memphis to record over sixty current Memphis musicians for their popular Youtube channel. 
Liverpool & Memphis:
Rock N Soul Mates
Solidified the connection between Memphis’ music legacy and its influence on The Beatles on Liverpool’s famous Mathew Street. 
The Memphis Masters 
A video series celebrating the vinyl reissues of various Stax Recordings, in partnership with Memphis Record Press and Craft Recordings.
A Deep Water Sound 
A speakeasy style concert tour in 6 of targeted tourism cities, featuring Memphis musician,
Talibah Safiya.
Coming Soon
Get Live!
A pop-up music series focusing on original current Memphis music.

SPOTIFY PLAYLISTS

Click to listen to a Memphis curated playlist on Spotify

• Rock n Roll

• Memphis Blues

• Ultimate Memphis Soul 

• Memphis Music Now

• Ultimate Memphis Hitlist

Follow Memphis Travel on Spotify
Beale Street Music Festival

MUSIC FESTIVALS

JANUARY
International Blues Competition 
MARCH
Midtown Opera Festival 
APRIL
Lucero Family Block Party
MAY
Beale Street Music Festival
Bluff City Jazz Festival 
JUNE
Memphis Soul Music Festival 
AUGUST
Elvis Week
Continuum
Sweat Fest - Shangri-La 
SEPTEMBER
Levitt Shell Fall Concert Series
Cooper-Young Festival
Goner Fest
OCTOBER
Mempho Music Festival 
Soulsville USA Festival 

More info on Memphis Music Festivals
